June 1, 2019

Olivia Bourke (age 11)

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The rain drips from the sky

The wind blows its favourite tune

The woman cries to the drops of the rain

The man is frozen from guilt

The clouds cover the sun with their bare hands

The deep blue sky lies silent and still

The woman cries to herself, clouds listening

The man shouts at the deep blue sky

The stars turn on their lights

The moon shines its favourite colour

The woman scurries out with the moon on her tail

The man calls out from under the stars

The sun shares its peace and happiness

The trees sway in the pretty sunlight

The woman laughs, she’s found her peace

The man, depressed, will always be guilty

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Olivia Bourke: “I love poetry because of how different it is from persuasive texts and narrative writing. Poetry has always come naturally to me and to me it’s a creative way of expressing my feelings.”