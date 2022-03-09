“Do You Have Children?” by Susan Browne

Susan Browne

DO YOU HAVE CHILDREN?

she asks as we walk off the tennis court

& someone starts up a chainsaw behind the fence

in the parking lot so I have to shout no!

& I’m suddenly tired, never been this tired

of this question that’s always asked if you’re a woman,

chunks of air falling around us

like wildfire monsoon oily ocean machine-gunned

atomic mushroom babies on a shriveled planet

& she yells that she has three & her first grandchild!

while we stand on the hot asphalt with that chainsaw tearing

a log to pieces & just won’t quit. She opens her car door,

shows me the quilt she’s made, little lambs on it

& when I touch the softness I want to be born

into a world where I say yes.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Susan Browne: “I’ve been in love with poetry since I was 12, when my next door neighbor gave me a book of poems, Archy and Mehitabel by Don Marquis. Archy is a cockroach and a free verse poet. Mehitabel is a cat in her ninth life with many stories to tell. Archy has to throw himself headfirst onto each typewriter key in order to write. I was inspired! Poetry is my way of being in the world. I don’t know any other way.” (web)

