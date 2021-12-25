December 25, 2021

Shreya Vikram (age 15)

DIY PROJECT

stage i.

there is a word for looking

into the mirror and not seeing

yourself—tell myself this

daily.

stage ii.

he pretends not to see

me when he takes out my gift. closing his eyes

with his hands, asks darling, where

are you? where is my sweetheart? I don’t see

her, no I don’t. shake my head then say I’m here and he peeks

through his fingers, forehead wrinkling, asks and who are you now?

I don’t know you, no I don’t. who are you?

stage iii.

forget old diseases & gather

new ones. stomach aches

unexpectedly. forgotten

pain whips into my age

old bones. time’s contrived

as the flesh: in the end,

must remember everything

is something made. must be someone

to do the making. watch my hurried breath

steal away the candles and leave us

gasping.

stage iv.

the final canvas is nameless. slaughter

the s so we can steal a little

happiness for ourselves. take out

the i & leave

it unsigned so it will wander

without a mother like everything else

I love.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Shreya Vikram: “Without poetry, I’d waste language. We’re lazy more often than not. We speak and write just to acknowledge our mutual acceptance of linguistic and cultural grammar—rather than do the hard work of actual communication. I’m frustrated by how language is used to validate our conformity; how the minute I name an experience, it becomes shared property. How can I put something into words and still let it be mine? What if grammar was just another cliché? What if I didn’t trust punctuation rules, dictionary definitions, sentence syntax? Poetry gives you permission to not trust. The poem is unnaming, unlanguage, mine—how could I resist?”

