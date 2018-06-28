June 28, 2018

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Jen Jabaily-Blackburn

DISPATCH FROM AN INLAND UNIVERSITY

First thing they do:

they rust

the bright out of you.

Your uniform almost

a tourist’s,

color-corrected

to minimize joy.

You’re rewired, and then

to imagine

you don’t know it,

you dirty bomb, you,

excites them.

A hand raised up

to the ear

mimics boredom.

They are so pleased

to be launched

ahead like this,

so delighted to play

sailor, to lay

groundwork. So charmed

to be met, to get to speak

and speak and wait

for no reply.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2018, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “I fell in love with this poem after reading just the first three lines—the enjambment, the image, the rhythm, the rhyme. A poem doesn’t have to be quotable to be great, but what a great quote! And then I also loved the way the poem doubles-down on the painting’s despair—even a hopeless message in a bottle is a fantasy so far from the sea. The rest of the poem is intimately ambiguous in its self-dialogue, and feels like a real window into the speaker’s thoughts. Is the mood a over-indulgent melodrama, comically self-aware, or is it expressing a genuine melancholy? Either way, the poem reminds me of times when it’s all of that at once, before closing with another great stanza that lives up to the promise of the first.”