May 3, 2021

Madison Klingbeil

DIRTY / PRETTY

that little thrill i get / from watching that scene in dirty dancing /

where baby comes to johnny’s room / after saving penny

from the botched abortion /

that little thrill i get / moves like that move they do /

when they start to dance / that dip-swing /

that swayful mirroring / that shake of baby’s curls

that look almost like mine /

that also look like vivian’s in pretty woman /

after the blonde wig leaves forever / releasing hair

that’s some kind of red jungle / spreading and spreading /

a reforestation of herself / against a backdrop of ’80s hits and crones in pearls /

that little thrill i get at her hyena laugh /

in the iconic scene where edward snaps the lid shut

on the quarter-million-dollar necklace /

and suddenly she is a beacon in the hotel lobby /

which isn’t new when you remember the scene /

where they kick her from the dress shop in beverly hills /

just like it isn’t new that

i hear her hyena laugh in mine /

her beacon in mine /

and then i think of how i learned / that i am autistic

from old parenting books on my mom’s shelf /

and how i’m really not like these gals /

whose lovers are played by patrick swayze and richard gere /

who are beacons partly because they’re in love /

and know how to say so

and i think comparatively of how i used to cry /

just telling the bookshelf story to my own lovers /

as if they all knew before i did /

obvious like the laugh / or the curls /

obvious like a watermark

running down the center of me /

well meaning but awkward in shape /

awkward in motion /

how it jerks in parallel to our lover’s body /

endlessly unsure of the steps /

the watermark asks / how to feel safe in the sway and dip and shake /

how to live well under the blanket of strange, tender music /

how to dance the right way in love /

i don’t know how to answer all that /

but i always go back to that scene / to that little thrill i get /

from watching johnny and baby get together /

while the man on the radio asks / if i feel like crying /

and i answer as if i’m there with all of them / i say yeah, man /

but first we need to rewind / give me that mirror one more time /

so i can remember how somebody / wanted to make a movie

about strange women in love / about beacons / shining /

always unwillingly, radiantly shining /

how somebody made these gals / these movies /

in my image /

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

Madison Klingbeil: “Up until my sophomore year of high school, I was a ravenous hunter for good storytelling in any medium. I’m not exactly sure why, but I think at least part of what made me stop was the shame I began to feel when I saw the way my autism was portrayed (or not portrayed) in the stories I consumed. I started to question whether or not I was being autistic the ‘right way.’ Was I being funny enough? Was I too robotic? Was I smart enough? Was I a bother when I needed a break from the noise? Would things change if I came out? In the summer of 2018, right after graduation, I landed a job as a counselor at the YMCA summer camp I’d been attending since I was in fifth grade. That year, I found a new family amongst my co-workers as well as a new adoration for spoken word poetry. Suddenly, I understood what it meant to feel safe and how to put words to that safety in a way that I couldn’t before. It was like I found my heartbeat again, not even knowing that I had lost it. Now, whenever I miss my summer family I reach for any book of poetry on my shelf and find them again.” (web)