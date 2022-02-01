DECAY
Suffering and happiness, they are both organic, like a flower and garbage. If the flower is on her way to become a piece of garbage, the garbage can be on her way to becoming a flower.
—Thích Nhất Hạnh
—from Poets Respond
February 1, 2022
__________
Sara Sethia: “Three days before Thich Nhat Hanh passed away, I was listening to his conversation with Krista Tippet on her show, On Being. During the conversation, when he spoke about death and suffering, my mind wandered to the time—12 years ago—when I had left a tomato to rot and a week later, had stood in the school lab, holding the rotten tomato, wondering why the beautiful white fungi over the tomato was called by a word so harsh as ‘rot.’ That night, the 11-year-old inside me, slept peacefully after learning from Thich Nhat Hanh that decay, suffering and death were intimate manifestations of life itself.” (web)