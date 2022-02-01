Sara Sethia

DECAY

Suffering and happiness, they are both organic, like a flower and garbage. If the flower is on her way to become a piece of garbage, the garbage can be on her way to becoming a flower.

—Thích Nhất Hạnh

I don’t remember why I left

a half-cut tomato,

inside a plastic box

in the school locker but

when I returned to it

a week later, it was melting

soft, its red disappearing

into foamy white silver—is this

how the moon would look

from my window when she’s dying?—

fungi.

The teacher held the box

on her palm and decided

to show us, a class of five

neatly-lined dahlias, the tomato rot

under a microscope.

So, we pranced to the lab

and queued behind the grey

microscope’s arm. I in the end,

without the rush of another body,

pressed my eye against the microscope’s—

the fungi, o the beautiful

love-making fungi, rising

from tomato soil,

the way sunflowers rise

from grandma’s

rot.

—from Poets Respond

February 1, 2022

__________

Sara Sethia: “Three days before Thich Nhat Hanh passed away, I was listening to his conversation with Krista Tippet on her show, On Being. During the conversation, when he spoke about death and suffering, my mind wandered to the time—12 years ago—when I had left a tomato to rot and a week later, had stood in the school lab, holding the rotten tomato, wondering why the beautiful white fungi over the tomato was called by a word so harsh as ‘rot.’ That night, the 11-year-old inside me, slept peacefully after learning from Thich Nhat Hanh that decay, suffering and death were intimate manifestations of life itself.” (web)

