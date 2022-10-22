“Death Be Unto You:” by Lily Blue Simmons

Lily Blue Simmons (age 15)

DEATH BE UNTO YOU:

**please be advised: this product is to be used for recreational use only. Do not use this product if you would like to: go camping, see your child, visit your priest, or use oxygen. We would suggest using this product at night, as that is when most of our customers have wanted to use it. Some side effects may include, but are not limited to: death. Please understand we would only suggest using this product in the very worst case scenario as our population continues to dwindle. I am sure you (the individual reading this label) has someone to live for or somewhere to go. Be aware that once you use this product, you cannot change your mind. There is only one dose for obvious reasons. We do hope you will never use our product, as earth has only 1 billion people lef—999,999,998 people left. If you are able to carry a child, please call: 1-800-I am or will be with child. We hope you have a mediocre day.**

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Lily Blue Simmons: “Writing poetry gives me a voice I, at times, cannot find. Sometimes I cannot find the perfect word for the given situation, but I can write about what I am trying to say and convey it better than I ever could with any singular word. I spend a lot of time trying to understand the way the world works and poetry gives me a way to express my interpretations. I cannot imagine life without writing.”

