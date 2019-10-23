October 23, 2019

Aarti Rao

DEAR PAYASWINI,

I found your recipe for gulab jamun

online

and I have some concerns

*

well first of all it’s almost diwali

and my husband raped me three weeks ago

your recipe calls for khoa but I don’t have any

and I have completely stopped crying

*

and why did I look for recipes online

why don’t I remember how to make this

have you ever had this problem

payaswini

have you ever forgotten your own recipes

*

and if I use milk powder in place of khoa

will the jamun be too dry

will they fall apart in syrup

my children depend on wholeness

*

and what if I make them but don’t taste them

will they still be sweet

will I be able to cry if I roll them right

will they teach me to name my truths

will they stand my rage without crumbling

just how much can these jamun take

*

and what if I turn them into something else entirely

how do I change the substance of them

what if instead of cooking them

I take them outside and put them on fallen leaves

for crows to eat

have you ever had this problem

payaswini

have you ever started making gulab jamun

and been afraid

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Aarti Rao: “This poem was a moment of grace snatched out of a hellacious year. It’s an honor to have it selected as my first-ever published piece of poetry.”