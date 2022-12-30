“Dear Instagram” by Richelle Buccilli

Richelle Buccilli

DEAR INSTAGRAM

moms, scrolling at naptime, or let’s be honest,

scattered among the toys freshly dumped

as he moves on now to couch pillows, tossed

on the rug to dive headfirst onto, I’m wanting

to be like you: nearly perfect and organized,

with colorful ideas, impeccable backdrops,

every photograph aesthetically pleasing

to the eye—where do you find such figurines

for your Montessori matching games, link to

your son’s denim shorts please, can you please share

the color of your walls, your house is house GOALS—

or brave enough to bare my worst days,

the mom who films herself on TikTok, admits

she doesn’t like playing with her toddler,

why should she hand her husband a diaper

when no one is handing her diapers all day?

reading the caption of a birth announcement

that mom and baby are doing amazing,

how she lists what she remembers from

early postpartum: couldn’t sit, bleeding everywhere,

burns to pee, anxiety, no sleep, swollen nipples —

what part of us do I show the world?

When I stop for a look, the bathroom mirror

foggy with steam, afternoon light spilling in

like a flame, I like to tell myself it’s this:

my toddler filling small cups with bathwater,

his face and arms only seconds ago smeared

with yogurt and peanut butter, somewhere

downstairs the painting has still fallen from the wall,

red play dough sits out as it hardens, orange peels

lay like curled ribbons on the kitchen floor.

My phone beside me, I take a photograph of

my son and me, our reflection in the bathroom mirror,

smiling to prove it.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

Richelle Buccilli: “The early years of staying at home with young children can be both beautiful and brutal, and sometimes social media only shows what’s beautiful. However, social media has also begun showing more of the realities of parenthood. I’m thankful for this. Similarly, poetry helps me share my own genuine experiences as a mother. I can’t wait to share these poems with my children someday.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter