November 7, 2020

Gus Varallo (age 13)

DEAR GALILEO,

You hesitated

before stepping into the villa. Forced

only by the point

of my spear. You made

sure to close

the door

slowly, knowing you’d

never do it again.

When I patrol

your gardens I see

you, looking

out of the window, upwards beyond

the wooden

frame. You’re a painting,

colored with the stars

and the Sagrantino vines

that surround you.

There is no God

here. Only trees

and ferns and even wineries

if you look far enough.

There’s either hills

or plains, both strangled

by the tall grass.

There’s an overgrown dirt

road to your courtyard.

There’s my polished

spear, unworn. Recurring

rains, wasps, fresh rosemary

next to ivy, me trying to carry the weight

of watching your purgatory.

And there’s you squinting

through the window, trying

to get through the underbrush

and back into the world.

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Gus Varallo: “I always discover new things about myself when I write poetry. When I write poetry, I am able to define my values outside of the pressure of others, and the ability to do this gives me a greater sense of freedom and individuality.”