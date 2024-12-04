“Dawn” by Luis Torres

Luis Torres

DAWN

you were playing god all summer, back when summer

meant being with you and winter meant being on a

different coast than you: playing god the way you

slowed time the way you quickened time the way

the way you sent the minute hand flying backward

with nothing but a whirl of a finger or a glance:

my little divinity you took me up flights of stairs

in the city and down flights of stairs in the city,

& from across the avenue you sent a kiss in the shape

of the flight of a bird, & it was a spell

you were casting, that i knew you were casting on me,

& one night under the full power of that spell,

in the ruby plush of a sofa, with stars low at

the windows, i said, love you to always, & you said

it back, & when i checked again i saw i was

mistaken, it was the ruby plush of a grassy embankment,

& the stars were low & it was a garden they lowered on,

& the city hadn’t been built yet & we were the only two

in the world, in a world your spell had made recent

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

Luis Torres: “The poem is an exercise in breathing. I found myself, as I wrote it, calling back to phrases I had written a line or two before. I merely allowed a breathing rhythm to take place. The exercise is meditative, and it grounded me not only in the ‘moment’ but in something much larger than any one moment concerning that individual, Luis. ‘We are always more than ourselves,’ cautioned J.P. Sartre.” (web)

