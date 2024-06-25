“Curves” by Karen Braucher

Karen Braucher

CURVES

That was the summer I fell asleep in German

and woke up in French. I lay down on the earth,

stared up through a three-dimensional labyrinth

of dark branches stretching toward sky.

Curves are so much more caressing than

straight lines, n’est-ce pas? Who has time

to look at parabolas? Could I express only

a parade of diversionary questions? Nein, nein,

the German inside demanded, Gib mir Antworten!

I went to a party and tried only to ask questions

and answer none. I was a spy, intimidating

to at least two persons. Questions are curves,

without closure. Could one spend a whole evening

on a stroll through someone else’s mind? How

refreshing to encounter unfamiliar corridors.

No one is throwing up skeet and asking me

to shoot. The parade massed and snapped

to attention, goose-stepped away. Replaced by

tendrils, drifting pine needles. When I awoke, I was

la belle étrangère, omnipotent in my voluptuous

listening. I could coax even the waves to speak.

Notes: Gib mir Antworten! means “Give me answers!”

la belle étrangère means “the beautiful stranger.”

—from Rattle #23, Spring 2005

___________

Karen Braucher: “Robert Frost once said that a poem should surprise the poet writing it. On Sept. 11th, 2001, I founded a poets’ collaborative that meets not to critique but to create new poems. We have tried smells, music, videos, writing exercises, you name it. Some surprising poems (including ‘Curves’) have come out of the collaborative and we’ll never forget our anniversary.” (web)

