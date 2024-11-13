“Cribbage Lessons” by Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson

CRIBBAGE LESSONS

The summer Dad decided it was time

I learned crib, counting fifteen two,

fifteen four, I loved doing the sums

in my head, tallying up the pairs,

runs, as if life were arithmetic,

which at six it was. Going into

second grade, the owner of three

hand-me-down bathing suits from

one sister, two cousins, I went

swimming five times a day and at

the general store one mile away,

bought a dime’s worth of penny

candy from a woman who had to

be a hundred. In four years mom

would have her mastectomy; in ten

she’d be dead. We didn’t know any

of that then. Just that it all adds up

until it doesn’t. Then you’re skunked.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

Susan Johnson: “I spent my childhood being outside as much as possible and trying to solve the many puzzles that made up my life. I do the same as an adult, only now it’s language that I use to work through and understand what I encounter. I’m also more accepting when it doesn’t quite add up.”

