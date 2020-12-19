December 19, 2020

Mather Schneider

COUNTY

I was in jail for a month.

I was amazed at how much fun

my fellow inmates could have.

Once a week we were marched down to a room

the size of half a basketball court

and ordered to exercise.

There was a basketball backboard

painted on the wall, but no hoop

and no ball. One time

the inmates started playing football

with 20 socks rolled up together

and soon they were having such a good time

that the guards ordered everyone

to surrender their socks.

I remember the stupid, pulpy hatred

on the faces of those guards

as if we were the worst

possible waste of human life.

I wanted to kill them, honestly,

but what bothered me most

was that no one else did.

Instead of getting angry

they just started

playing soccer

with their rubber slippers.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Mather Schneider: “I don’t like trying to come up with something clever for these things. I write poetry and prose when there is something I want to put down. I don’t like writing for the hell of it. I’m a cab driver here in Tucson. My favorite desert animal is the javelina, which looks just like a little pig.” (webs)