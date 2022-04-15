“Connecting Flights” by Janice N. Harrington

Janice N. Harrington

CONNECTING FLIGHTS

1

A skinny, pony-legged thing

in canvas shoes and pig-tails,

she skips into the yard, then runs

to jump, jump, and skyward wave.

Her baby brother does the same.

She taught him: a childhood game

on Alabama’s red sand and yella clay.

They wave at silver wings,

at silver bellies, at the people

in the silver bodies whom they can’t see.

They wave to the passenger they

imagine who must even now look down

on them. Goodbye, Daddy,

they shout. Goodbye to their father

who is always leaving, and every plane

or contrail is their father’s flight

and a chance to say Bye-bye! Bye-bye,

a chance that he will see them and come back.

2

A few years later, in Nebraska then, at Pioneer Park,

A Negro Family Flying Box Kites, circa 1964–65.

The children hold cotton strings and run, run

downhill trying to launch frail paper into flight.

But they are poor engines, poor lures for fickle

winds, poor practitioners of a difficult art

made from balsa and paper, and pushing

through air with brown bodies as fast, fast

as they could go so that maybe … maybe

a brief lift, a shudder, til something unseen

snatches up their tender offering, a strength

that pulls the cotton taut, briefly, briefly,

before their minds can think: It’s flying,

or Higher , or Take us with you —then lets go.

But there was something in those plummets

and ceaseless falls, in their disappointment,

their father’s trying, trying, so that they never

went back to fly kites again. But maybe

the story errs. Or memory, though its strings

are so tightly held, turns, spins, and always falls.

3

Years later, she looks out a small window

into the kingdom of clouds, bulwarks,

fortresses, palaces of vapor.

She imagines walking over the cloudscape:

the still, the cold, the press of wind.

In Alabama, they are laying him down,

her father, digging his grave in red sand

and yellow clay. She didn’t go back.

But she imagines now his heart’s rupture,

his body falling. Turbulence,

the pilot says. If the cabin pressure drops,

apply your own mask first and then …

the safety bulletin reads. In Detroit,

she reboards. The plane takes

the runway, rises, banks into flight.

She wonders how they returned the body,

thinks of her father in his coffin-box.

On the way to Philly, she sits in the belly

of a silver plane, by a narrow window

looking down, looking back.

From that height the world reshapes itself,

green squares, brown squares,

the threads of rivers, grids of roads.

She knows he never saw them waving,

flinging their bodies up, up, as high

as they could, trying every time to reach him.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Tribute to Librarians

__________

Janice N. Harrington (from the interview): “I loved being in libraries; I loved the silence and the quiet. My library at that time was the Bennett Martin Public Library in Lincoln. It was the one place where you could find this luscious quiet, and I gravitated towards that. Of course, it had books, and it had magazines in the basement. You could smell the old paper. It was a sensual experience. You could pull anything off the shelf; you could look at it, put it back; you could walk out of the library with it, and nobody stopped you.” (web)

