“Conduction” by Francesca Bell

Francesca Bell

CONDUCTION

The man drives as closely to my car

as he can without making contact.

His truck window is down.

He is taking my right of way,

and I’m driving home, already crying,

from the audiologist’s office.

I’ve turned on the music

and have just been thinking

that somewhere in Denmark,

an engineer lays her head

on a pillow filled, perhaps,

with eiderdown, her mind stuffed

with equations she mastered

in order to write the code

for the music setting on my

new hearing aids. They cost me

as much as a used car

and will not rejuvenate

my cilia, cannot rebuild

this foundation that gradually

crumbles, but they have

resurrected, for this moment,

the voice of the trumpet

and polished its bright tones.

I cannot conceive

of how the years she bent

to her math books resulted

in this flashing beauty,

but I lean on it

the way a person leans

on a crutch when her knee

has given out, the way

I lean on Telemann who wrote

this concerto almost 300 years ago,

each note big enough

to compensate—across time—for loss,

for the man passing slowly by,

menace blaring from his eyes,

as, triumphant, he raises

his middle finger like a baton.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Francesca Bell: “I write poetry in order to record the world’s strange symphony of abundance and loss, so I can play it back and try to make sense of it.” (web)

