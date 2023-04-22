“Cold Tea” by Sarah Pemberton Strong

Sarah Pemberton Strong

COLD TEA

Come upon later,

like a dream recalled at lunchtime.

Dark as deep water, bone cold.

Where is she now, the woman

who poured into a white cup?

She was standing on the lip

of the whole river with her plan

when the current called her and she had to

go: answer the knocking

that she in her not-knowing

called interruption.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

__________

Sarah Pemberton Strong: “‘Cold Tea’ is my first published poem since becoming a mother, so it’s fitting that it’s a meditation on something so central to the experience of parenting: being interrupted. Though I discovered in writing the poem that being interrupted is also a reminder that I don’t know what the next moment holds in store.” (web)

