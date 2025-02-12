“Club Escape” by Aaron Poochigian

Aaron Poochigian

CLUB ESCAPE

The long line leaning toward the doorman’s crossed

and tattooed arms, the stamp of stymied heels,

the sighed frustration of the vape-exhaust,

the outright bribes and liner-eyed appeals

are beautiful because they mean belief

the thudding dazzle in that box is worth

steep anxious ache, belief that even brief

bottomless freedom can be found on earth.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Aaron Poochigian: “I live in New York’s East Village where nightlife is very lively. Just walking through the Friday-night excitement revives in me the infinite possibilities a club or rave used to hold for me—you know, like what is happening in there might well change your life. I think I want that feeling back. And so this poem.” (web)

