“Club Escape” by Aaron Poochigian

CLUB ESCAPE
The long line leaning toward the doorman’s crossed
and tattooed arms, the stamp of stymied heels,
the sighed frustration of the vape-exhaust,
the outright bribes and liner-eyed appeals
are beautiful because they mean belief
the thudding dazzle in that box is worth
steep anxious ache, belief that even brief
bottomless freedom can be found on earth.
—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024
__________
Aaron Poochigian: “I live in New York’s East Village where nightlife is very lively. Just walking through the Friday-night excitement revives in me the infinite possibilities a club or rave used to hold for me—you know, like what is happening in there might well change your life. I think I want that feeling back. And so this poem.” (web)