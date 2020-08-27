August 27, 2020

[download: PDF / JPG]

Nikita Parik

CIRCLES

On a page

a word

stirs.

Stirring stalks

flower

buds of May.

May showers

tease

our forlorn skies,

Skies that mate,

then split

to birth a language:

this language that is

shaped like

a yellow flower.

A yellow flower

crowns

my pretty heartache,

a heartache that weaves

sunsets

around a single word:

a single word

that stirs

on my lonely page.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2020, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “A note included with the submission explained that this form is called AnthAdi, a style long-used in Tamizh literature, in which the variation of the ending word of the first stanza becomes the first word of the next stanza. I’d never heard of this form before, and I love the way the short lines move gracefully down the page—it sings with quiet introspection. But what made me keep coming back was the mystery of what the ‘single word’ might be. Especially when combined with the visual art, Nikita’s poem manages to tell a whole story without ever telling the story.”