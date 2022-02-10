February 10, 2022

Liliana Ursu

CIRCLES AND CIRCLES

The circle of roses in the park

hidden deep in the shadow of apartment towers

is nothing like the moon-cool circle of milk

carried in the pitcher by the nun’s hands,

splashing its slow light on the grassy path—or

the sweet circle of honey that swerves before dawn

inside the bear stalked by hunters

while dew and mist beat the forest’s staccato call to prayer

on the toaca.

The circle of wild strawberries I offered,

incapable of healing

the dark circles under my mother’s eyes

during her last summer.

Or the mirror of the iron band

girdling the old oak tree,

attracting clouds, hours, seconds—

that steady, gentle flow of the day’s tide.

A streak of lightning

and all the circles break open.

Thunder, and they contract,

then merge into one, burning

on the surrendered hand

like a ring of fire around fire.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Adam J. Sorkin: “I fell into translation by chance some 25 years ago and never got over it. John Dryden called translation a ‘disease,’ and it might well be seen as an addiction for which (fortunately) there is no Translators Anonymous—although that’s what translators usually are, invisible, at the bottom of the page and often missing from the book cover.”

Liliana Ursu was born in Sibiu, Romania, which figures prominently in many of her eight books of poetry in Romanian. Her first book in English, The Sky Behind the Forest (Bloodaxe, 1997), translated by Ursu, Sorkin, and Gallagher, became a British Poetry Book Society Recommended Translation and was shortlisted for Oxford’s Weidenfeld Prize.