“Christmas Vigil at Sacramento International Airport” by Alison Davis

CHRISTMAS VIGIL AT SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

At a wobbly metal table, I sit sketching

chalk dudleyas and milkweed. A woman

behind me explains loudly into her phone

that every seat on every flight on every other

airline is booked. All the rentals cars in the county

are taken. The hotels that shuttle to and from

the airport are all full. More people keep flowing

in through the double doors, eager-eyed

and flanked with festive baggage. An agent

with a megaphone continuously announces that

all flights are canceled and no new reservations

are being made. The woman behind me cries.

I consider for a moment asking her to come home

with me, imagine for a moment spending a night

with someone I might love, comfort, even touch

in some small way. She shuffles off before I can offer

good tidings. I start shading the delicate blossoms

of a globe gilia. A mother lays her coat on the ground

and changes her newborn baby’s diaper then tucks

the barely earth-kissed body into a stroller to sleep.

They have nowhere to go. My ride arrives.

The fog is too thick to see the stars.

—from Poets Respond

January 1, 2023

Alison Davis: “I spent two days at the Sacramento airport, trying to get a Southwest flight to Kansas City. We were all sent home on the first day and told to use the website or call customer service to rebook. The service line and the website were both down, so I went back to the airport to try and get us new flights. When I arrived, all the departure signs still showed that flights were leaving. By the time I left, each one had been canceled. While I waited to get picked up, I drew in my sketchbook, eavesdropped, daydreamed, and felt the weight of displaced people everywhere.” (web)

