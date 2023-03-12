“Chris Rock Finally Responds to Will Smith’s Slap: A Kindof Memoir” by Sarah Snider

Sarah Snider

CHRIS ROCK FINALLY RESPONDS TO WILL SMITH’S SLAP: A KINDOF MEMOIR

What happened last awards season

Last season when the “it” colors were

Different

Zendaya was amazing, is amazing,

I am in love with her

My father was unwell

As usual unwell, is always unwell

Maybe more than unwell but we

Were ignoring it

No, we were not ignoring it, he was

Did you know that you can get addicted to

Oxygen?

You can

Everyone gasped

When that man’s hand

With a man’s anger

Hit that man’s face

With a man’s shock

He gasped too, getting up to pour another glass of cheap Chardonnay

Gasped the way a bullfrog gasps

Deeply and from some cavernous place within

The buzzing about what to do

Who should do it what do you say

Oh shit! On live TV no less

The spectacle of seeing him on the stretcher

So helpless looking in the daylight

An emergency of red and blue lights

Haloing his confusion, his embarrassment

The cameramen have no idea where to point

Cut to commercial

God, what the fuck was that, why do I feel

Like I got hit?

My brain is screwing up the past with right now

Right now is not when he got hit

That was the past, now it is all

We’re talking about because we secretly hope

It happens again, even though now

There are rules and procedures

They had to remove his toe

It had gotten so bad they took it and

I am thinking about it now and I think

That I hate that they took his toe

Will they take my toe when the time comes?

That was last year and this is this year

And it’s almost awards season again

No, it is awards season again

Zendaya is still amazing, I am still

In love with her

And my dad is still dead.

—from Poets Respond

March 12, 2023

Sarah Snider: “I read this headline and thought to myself, has he not responded enough? Have I not heard enough? Did I want to hear more? At the time my dad was very ill, and over the next few months became so ill that he passed from it. I thought of the comparison of importance, and blended the shocking absurdity and violence of one with the shocking pain of the other. With the Oscars rapidly approaching, I felt compelled to share.” (web)

