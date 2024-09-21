“Choices” by Miles Rosenberg

CHOICES
The volcano was erupting red fire.
Outside, next door, my friend was using a good,
old watering can on his garden,
training for a gardening competition.
Inside his warm house, his brother
was eating vanilla ice cream at his piano.
Lol.
After the house comes the street.
Around the block comes the candy man.
He’s cold and blue.
His door is frozen. Suddenly, boom goes the volcano.
—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Miles Rosenberg: “Writing poetry makes it so I have no fear.”