May 27, 2020

George Bilgere

CHERNOBYL

I wish I were in Chernobyl today.

The streets are peaceful there.

No cars or bicycles rush by, no one

is late for work.

There are no children

laughing on the playground

or getting into trouble.

The file cabinets

in the police department

are full of mice,

and the outcome of the important vote

at the General Assembly

doesn’t matter.

There are plenty of vacancies

at the brand-spanking-new state prison,

and for once, no one

is talking in the library.

Not even a dog is out today

pursuing important errands.

Life in my city is tiring.

Deadlines and unread books.

Making love, or dinner.

So many people to disappoint,

so much to buy in the supermarket.

Almost unbearable, this city.

But today in Chernobyl

the clocks have given up.

Nobody monitors the phones,

and every night the movie theater

shows the same old silent film.

Does anyone have a question?

No.

The houses of Chernobyl tend their silences,

and on the dinner table

two gray sandwiches are waiting

with such quiet patience.

Like an old married couple.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

George Bilgere: “Every summer my wife and two little boys and I travel to Berlin, Germany, for three glorious months. In the mornings I wander down the shady little street we live on and sit with my notebook at an outdoor cafe improbably called Shlomo’s Coffee and Bagels. I order a coffee, open my notebook, and for the next two hours or so I sit there hoping a poem will find me. These are the happiest moments of my life, even when the poem I’m waiting for stands me up.” (web)