February 27, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2020: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Open All Night” by Kate Peper. “Cheer” was written by Sean Kelbley for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Sean Kelbley

CHEER

The kid outside the liquor store is one of mine:

5th period, sits halfway back. Laughs at my puns,

but I should cross the street and scare him off.

How much of 17 is trying to stand convincingly

in places you’re not old enough to be? He shifts

his weight, configures spine and mouth and brow

inexpertly. Experiments with where to put his arms

and stick his thumbs. I want to see if anybody

buys it. Or, I want to see the father of the kid come out,

the way my father, once a year for years, came smiling/

laughing out, and hear him joke about the “Naughty List,”

and watch him hoist a fifth of gin one-handed overhead

like it’s the only gift worth getting. Then I want the kid

to disappear. Maybe he’s old enough to drink with mom

and dad—Singapore Slings, before they tumble like a happy

pillow family down the street to Spanish Midnight Mass—

except, remembering the drink has got a funny name,

he’ll giggle through the Homilía. I want him gone, but that

will happen soon enough. Like drinks and Mass with only

dad, and after that, just drinks with dad, and after that,

inheritance—a crate of dusty bottles: bitters, kirsch,

Grand Marnier. One Christmas Eve, a man will tell himself

there’s time, there still is time to cross the street and go

inside before they lock up shop. To grab some cheer,

before it’s just the glow of ornaments he’s known for

30 years. Before it’s just the light that shines through

other peoples’ windows, when they’re home.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2020, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “I realized I’d be choosing this poem four lines in: ‘How much of 17 is trying to stand convincingly / in places you’re not old enough to be?’ How true is that? And how interesting a thought. Those two lines would have been enough for me, but then the last lines are just as good. I’ve never been a high school teacher, but I understand the student-teacher relationship considerably better for having read this poem.”