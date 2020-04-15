2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winners

For the 2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize, we received 1,885 entries, and far more wonderful manuscripts than we have space to publish. We’re excited to announced three winners this year. Each poet will receive $5,000, and each of their chapbooks will be distributed to all 7,000 of our subscribers, beginning with the Fall 2020 issue of Rattle. Per the guidelines, at least one of the winners had to be a poet who had never published a full-length book, but it turned out that two of these winners qualified.

__________

~ Fall 2020 ~

A Juror Must Fold in on Herself

Kathleen McClung

San Francisco, California

Kathleen McClung is the author of Temporary Kin (2020), The Typists Play Monopoly (2018), and Almost the Rowboat (2013). A Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net nominee, she is the winner of the Rita Dove, Morton Marr, Shirley McClure, and Maria W. Faust national poetry prizes. McClung serves as sponsor-judge of the sonnet category of the Soul-Making Keats literary competition and as a reviewer for the William Saroyan International Prize for Writing, sponsored by the Stanford University Libraries. She teaches writing and literature classes at Skyline College and The Writing Salon. In 2018-19 she was a writer-in-residence at Friends of the San Francisco Public Library. (web)

__________

~ Winter 2020 ~

Trailer Park Shakes

Justene Dion-Glowa

British Columbia, Canada

Justene Dion-Glowa is a bi, Metis poet from British Columbia, Canada. She works with Indigenous youth and is a contributor to The Poetry Question. Her poetry has appeared in Burning House Press, Animal Heart Press and several other journals.

__________

~ Spring 2021 ~

A Plumber’s Guide to Light

Jesse Bertron

Austin, Texas

Jesse Bertron is a plumber’s apprentice living in Austin, Texas. He has an MFA in Poetry from Vanderbilt University. He is co-director of Poetry at Round Top, an annual festival in rural Texas.