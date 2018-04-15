2018 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winners

For the 2018 Rattle Chapbook Prize, we received 1,622 entries, and more impressive manuscripts than ever. We’re excited to announced three winners this year. Each poet will receive $2,000, and each of their chapbooks will be distributed to all 8,000 of our subscribers, beginning with the Fall 2018 issue of Rattle.

__________

~ Fall 2018 ~

Tales From the House of Vasquez

Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

East Orange, New Jersey

Raquel Vasquez Gilliland is a poet, painter, mother and aspiring organic micro-farmer. Her poems have been published in Fairy Tale Review, Luna Luna, and Dark Mountain. Her first collection, Dirt and Honey, was released in March 2018 by Green Writers Press. She lives in New Jersey with her family. (web)

__________

~ Winter 2018 ~

To Those Who Were Our First Gods

Nickole Brown

Asheville, North Carolina

Nickole Brown the author of Sister, first published in 2007 with a new edition reissued by Sibling Rivalry Press in 2018. Her second book, Fanny Says, came out from BOA Editions and won the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Poetry in 2015. Currently, she is the editor for the Marie Alexander Poetry Series and teaches at the Sewanee School of Letters MFA Program, the Great Smokies Writing Program at UNCA, and the Hindman Settlement School. (web)

__________

~ Summer 2019 ~

Did You Know?

Elizabeth S. Wolf

Merrimac, Massachusetts