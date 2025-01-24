“Carrying Paul” by Ted Kooser

Ted Kooser

CARRYING PAUL

We were instructed in how to carry the casket.

I was one of the three on the left, the one at the back.

On my shoulder sat my one-sixth of the weight

of Paul’s heavy brass-handled, mahogany casket,

my right hand palm up, pressed flat on the bottom.

We were told to cup our free hands on the shoulder

of the man just ahead, and to walk in step, left-right,

left-right. Paul would have said we looked vaguely

Egyptian, although not with their dusty clay colors,

for this frieze was all varnish and flowers, us six

in navy and black.

We knew without being told

to carry the casket from the hearse to the green tent

over uneven ground, stepping across other graves,

and our stumbles made Paul lift, tilt and fall

on our shoulders as if in a boat on a rolling sea,

sinking a little, then rising again, the six of us

overboard, clinging onto the casket, with Paul

spanking our hands with an oar, for that was

just like him, keeping it up until he’d been beached

on the canvas webbing stretched over the grave.

I felt weightless at once, my best shoes scarcely

touching the Astroturf carpet, as if I could lift off

and fly over once, then bank away into the sun,

but I was held there by the weight of Paul’s family,

his widowed mother, a sister, a brother, seated

on steel folding chairs on the edge of his part

of the next world, as the earth’s odor welled up

and over, and lapped at their ankles, then mine.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Ted Kooser: “For an 85-year-old person, I’ve only once been called upon to carry a casket, and my poem describes it as best I remember it, though it has been more than forty years past. Paul was a joker, a trickster, a Wile E. Coyote of a young man, who died in a head-on collision at high speed. Had he been able, he would have delighted in making our bearing him difficult, would have pulled at our fingers or spanked our hands. It was a relief to set him down on the stretched canvas webbing and step away.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter