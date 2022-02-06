February 6, 2022

Lauren Jensen-Deegan

CARROT GINGER

I will call her Alice, because her name

is insolent. I will

take my frustration out on the cutting

board, each layer

of shallot peeled, sliced and separated.

I will call her a pathetic

excuse for a co-worker, because her name

is inconsiderate, in

my husband’s face day after day, mask

below her chin, insisting

she is wearing it while breathing on him

who will breathe I love you

upon our daughter who will then breathe

upon Dylan and Maggie

while learning to swim, each labored

stroke to move forward

or at the very least stay afloat 5 seconds

unassisted. Enough.

I will call her a poor example of a human

being, not because

she declines to be vaccinated, but because

she refuses to consider

why 211 million people in America do.

I will call her nothing,

because her name means nothing and

everything to me, empty

pop cans, pennies, as she holds a magnet

up to my husband’s arm

testing to see if it will stick. It means

too much. Too little.

Too far gone. I will call her our tomorrow

because her four children

call her mom and will grow up being taught

there is only one way

to tie your shoes, never knowing, different

versions, recipes, roads

and this terrifies me. That she takes a family

photo in front of a whale

carcass washed up on the beach. That one

day her only son

will ask Santa for a gun and she will wrap it

for him, bow and all, because

this is her right, as well? I’m so tired, so lost

in our dying seas, a fishing net,

this web, closed doors of communication,

lack of a greater good,

sacrifice, offered hand, why not, humanity, it all—

I will call her Alice,

because her name is AJ, Kevin, Andrea, Dave,

the man not wearing

a mask at North Park Market, the neighbor

yelling behind the fence,

and she will never even read these words,

know they exist,

understand how much she has challenged

our family while she

scrolls Facebook for facts and affirmations.

I will call her the antithesis

to every teaspoon of my existence not for

our conflicting views,

but all the nights I spend awake still trying

to place myself in her

steel toe boots, her church, her apartment,

her cubicle where she coughs

each particle, each tiny breath, willful complaint

against the government,

my husband inhaling it all in, second-hand,

internalizing, bringing it

home, because he has no choice except listen.

As I do. Each night,

one shallot at a time, carrot, celery, ginger root,

apple, baring all the sorrow

turned rage within me, my 5-year-old asking

if she can help stir the soup.

—from Poets Respond

February 6, 2022

__________

Lauren Jensen-Deegan: “I thought a new year would be a new year, but it feels so much like just another. Last week the Oregon Health Authority began filing to make mask mandates ‘permanent’ in certain sectors rekindling a fire that continues to burn. I’m tired.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter