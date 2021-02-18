February 18, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2021: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Bucket” by Danny Mask. “Call Me Boy on Saturdays” was written by Jackson Jesse Nash for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Jackson Jesse Nash

CALL ME BOY ON SATURDAYS

We knocked doors

and when a yes came for a carwash

we asked if they’d fill our bucket,

removing the sponges and chamois,

the bottle of car shampoo

from the local garage

and hand over that green plastic money-maker

to quench our thirst for coins.

We scrubbed, suds dribbled,

rippled in rivulets

seemingly swallowed

by thirsty gaps in the bonnet,

and if they didn’t have a hose

(oh God, please have a hose),

we’d ask for another bucket load,

two, three, four, to rinse our labor

from car to drain to pocket,

endless heaving, hurling,

watching water

hang

for slowly curling moments in the air

like 5 liters of glycerin

before exploding

over clean windshields and us,

two kids, 10 years old,

we sold our wiper blade arms,

our skinny please sir charms,

bargaining hard

with Michael’s Dickensian urchin smile,

fueled by that never-ending gasoline of Saturday!,

giving sponge baths

to the red rust-buckets of Galleywood,

pail hanging jaunty in the crook of my best friend’s arm,

a vat of charisma,

the tool of a car washing cult leader.

At his mum’s council flat

we’d count the pennies,

he’d claim extra for the sponges

or the shampoo, the chamois,

anything he thought I’d forget to tally,

but I never argued,

let it spill easy from my mind

like the cheap cola we poured on the pavement

just to watch it fizz,

because I was there

for the old man downstairs with failing eyes

who thought we were cousins,

the outlines of our matching blonde curtains

and black t-shirts—mine Taz, his Sonic—

washing rheumy into something related,

he’d shuffle out into the bleach stinking stairwell,

stalling, searching for something

to wipe away the boredom, anything

to start his engine,

drive some conversation,

in his hand a bag, shaking

hard sticky sweets we’d never eat,

and then he’d ask my favorite question:

How many cars did you wash today, boys?

and I silently prayed for Michael

(oh God, please don’t give it away)

not to ever laugh,

not to ever, ever say

but she’s a girl!

I would have paid all my pennies,

washed mud-caked jalopies

bare-handed in a hurricane,

peeled bugs off car windows until the end of time,

knocked doors until my knuckles bled,

cracked all my teeth

on those rock-hard prehistoric sweets,

flung fifty buckets of icy water

over my craving little girl head,

just to feel the thrill

of hearing that old man call me boy

one more time

on a Saturday.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2021, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Danny Mask: “‘Call me Boy on Saturdays’ is an inspiring and youthfully happy, fast clip, high energy jaunt, following two young entrepreneurs as they wash cars. The winner of this challenge engaged my imagination with an easy-going, relaxed, well-grounded very relatable story, guided by conversational living room logic. I was there with them on their journey, all along the way! This poem entered my hard heart by giving me a reason to care, it had a strong sense of the writer’s world, and brought back strong memories of my own childhood, when my twin brother and I climbed up and down tall trees to get mistletoe and sold it door to door at Christmas when we were 10 years old. The winner of this challenge is a purposely breezy, sweet, self-conscious autobiographic narrative, that, thank god, is not too long or dense. It uses clear—with a hint of vernacular—conscious, concrete, figurative language, with a tinge of nostalgia.”