“Bull’s Eye” by Cortney Esco

Cortney Esco

BULL’S EYE

The bull was large and white and mean.

My father was even more so.

I was a child, perched behind him

on the hot, black tractor seat in the summer.

The bull was rank with musk and foam,

its horns bared at our wheels.

I thought it meant to flip us,

machine, round hay bale, and all.

I remember screaming. I think it was then

my father leapt to the ground.

I saw him make a fist of sorts, tucking

his third and fourth finger under his thumb.

The two fingers left pointing out

mocked bull’s horns on his sweaty brow.

I didn’t understand my father,

didn’t know what he was doing.

Look in the eye , he said,

hunching over, one boot kicking dirt.

The bull bellowed, shiny chords

of mucus stretching from its nose.

It raked its hooves in the earth

and false charged my father, stopping short.

You’ve got to mean it , my father said

holding his ground, then walking closer,

and closer still until they breathed

the same hot, wet air.

They stayed that way a long time,

man and bull looking eye to eye.

I don’t remember now what broke

the look, if it was anything at all

or if the bull simply lowered its head

at last and backed away.

I don’t know what he was teaching me,

what he wanted me to learn.

All I could do was watch him,

standing there, horns bared.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Cortney Esco: “I always thought I would just be a fiction writer. But when I feel like I can’t write anything, I find myself writing poetry. When I think I can’t feel anything, I find myself feeling poetry. A lot of writing lives in my head, comes and goes when it’s ready, but poetry lives in my heart, always.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter