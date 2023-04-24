“Brother” by Eugene O’Hare

Eugene O’Hare

BROTHER

though a child, you became a god

when you lit your first fire.

learning almost nothing to be unburnable

was how you learned love, finance,

the charms of delinquency, and war.

those lessons self-taught

through the repeated act of burning as much

as you could reasonably take a match to

put you way ahead at school.

your teachers, no better than mine,

hated that you knew everything

without them.

when a drunk history teacher

challenged you to a fight, you sparked

him out and walked home across town in your blue

uniform, stopping only to throw stones in the canal.

between the ages of five and eight i thought

you looked like a flying cherub in one of the

holy paintings in the chapel on the hill

where you served as altar boy.

you said a priest up there accused you of swiping

a twenty from the collection basket

just so he could frisk you. i believed you.

i believe everything you say.

you’re always the first person i call when i’m happy.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

__________

Eugene O’Hare: “I was born and raised in Ireland in the 1980s in a border town especially affected by the civil war known as The Troubles. On top of what is already a very oral tradition in Ireland, I believe that growing up with a regular threat of an explosion can heighten a child’s sensitivity to sound and language. I think that was the case for me, anyhow.”

