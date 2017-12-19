December 19, 2017

Leonore Wilson

BROKEN SYMMETRY

What has the most symmetry of all,

the physicists say, is

nothing.

Nothing = pure symmetry.

You can tell

you’re in nothing

because it doesn’t make any difference

which way you

turn:

like a fish in still water who can’t tell one direction

from another. So out of the nothingness

you came, my son—

once like those particles and anti-particles

at the very beginning of the universe—

that when they met, annihilated themselves

in one pure burst,

yet

in that very genesis like the moment of conception

when sperm and egg met, that incalculable moment

when the burst of energy began,

in that conversion of energy into matter,

there was something amiss,

the perfect symmetry of the universe

broke

not only matter, but anti-matter became.

Lovely beginning of broken symmetry

when stuff was thrown into space!

Not all particles and their opposites joined

that which was rebellious

named itself:

planets, stars, etc.

and that which is human—

the little world of the embryo not tidy,

we = not tidy.

Something became out of nothing

and you with your love

of order, mathematics, patterns,

always looking for the why, you are

the universe itself—

you, longing to find the perfect

in the not-so-perfect,

the revelation began at your conception,

when you first swam in me

and saw all around you the fluid-void;

not only did you form, you started your own galaxy

of evolution: plant, fish, animal,

your own unimaginable

destiny you made I nurtured:

this is what links me to you—

still draws my arms up in elbows

remembering

that segment

of time and space which was all-

becoming,

matter and anti-matter,

primal nine-month history

of our own big bang.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Leonore Wilson: “Writing is my sanity, my prater, my connection with the mysteries of the universe. More and more I am drawn to the link between the sciences and the humanities. This I find both thrilling and fulfilling.” (web)