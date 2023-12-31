“Broken Sonnets with Apology for Simile” by Sophie Kaiser

Sophie Kaiser

BROKEN SONNETS WITH APOLOGY FOR SIMILE

after Ilya Kaminsky

Forgive me when I tell you I survive

the year in review. You can’t tell who is

under the stitching of her purpled cheek—

the body a patchwork of all that’s been

torn in her nation. You can’t tell in which

nation a bomb ripped a bite out of her

apartment building, deleting the street

with children still playing in it, crumpled

with the ease of a newspaper. The whole

block reduced to dirt and debris. The road

you can’t tell from the soldier run over

so many times, he’s made part of the earth,

the body a path to everything torn

in his nation. Forgive me: I close the

tab like a door I’ve no fear will be blown

open and switch to my journal, review

my own year. In an entry from camping

abroad, I wrote of the still-familiar

bleed of foreign sunset, of a tent shared

with strangers—how, laying in the dark, we

are no more than the exchange of our air.

I forgot to cross a t, so it reads

like “lent,” which the attempt at religion

in me knows as a sacrifice, or a

promise. A body in sleep is the rise

of a chest. A chest is the cage around

a breath. Is breath what’s promised, or given

up? Forgive us: let their bodies breathe like bodies.

—from Poets Respond

December 31, 2023

Sophie Kaiser: “It’s the last week of 2023, and the New York Times posted their 2023 Year in Pictures. As I scrolled through their review of a year colored by global conflict, I was shocked by how, without the captions, it’s hard to tell from which of the many wars the images were taken. I also found myself needing to take a break from the article, which left me reckoning with the ease at which I clicked out of the tab. Having recently read Ukrainian poet Ilya Kaminsky’s Deaf Republic (essential reading, especially now), I’ve been thinking about the way figurative language has the potential to both embody and reduce an experience. I wrote a villanelle that I converted into a pair of sonnets, which are in dialogue with Kaminsky’s work, as well as with the specific photos and captions by Nicole Tung, Lynsey Addario, and Tyler Hicks. Their pictures document the war in the Ukraine, and they resound hauntingly in the images of the war in Gaza and other violence around the world.”

