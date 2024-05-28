“Bottomlands Dream” by Doug Ramspeck

Doug Ramspeck

BOTTOMLANDS DREAM

The boy fell from the Monahegnee Bridge,

and his parents buried him, and the years

were a cottonmouth swimming in an oxbow

lake, and the boy became an owl as he fell

and lived in the woods so that when he held

himself motionless, he felt himself becoming

the gray bark of the tree. And sometimes

the boy swooped low across the bottomlands

behind the house of his parents, and sometimes

they watched him going by, and maybe he held

a mouse in his talons, or maybe the sun’s eye

blurred across the glass and transformed him

into a diffused smear of photons. One time

when he fell, he was caught in the updraft

of a prayer lifting itself toward the heavens,

and another time he landed in the lake then

became a catfish swimming along the muddy

bottom, his body twisting and raising swirls

of murky visions. And his parents dreamed

sometimes of opening their arms at the bottom

of the bridge and catching him. And the boy

became a cottonmouth twisting his way

across the water’s surface, and the water

rippled out behind him and made of everything

a transitory motion, something there then gone.

And the boy whispered in the air as he went by,

I fall and fall but never strike the ground.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Doug Ramspeck: “I wrote this poem in the fall, while being distracted by a bear with her two cubs as they climbed the oak trees outside my office window and fed on acorns and sometimes napped.” (web)

