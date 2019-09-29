September 29, 2019

Rimas Uzgiris

BLANK VERSE FOR A BLANK EARTH

What little is left of life in coming years

may be enough for us to thrive, but who

will take the chance of leaving dust for those

who follow after us? The earth will spin

in cold abyss: eternity, to limited eyes.

The blue of skies may dim, go brown, like shit,

and insects may find that they have won.

Still, some make fun of Greta T. who spoke

with raw autistic fire of dreams destroyed,

and some of those belong to my poetic world:

I cringe. I cry. I want to die. An implacable

sea of plastic floods our veins, yet children laugh

as children do, and cry, and do we want to be

the cause of why they die? I’m sick as well

of greed that sounds the bell of market death.

She’s right, the girl. And right not to play coy,

or nice. Who’ll pay? The young. Who’ll pay? The ones

who play with fate should, but so little power flows

through public hands. They need a girl to make

them understand, yet mock the thing they want

to most forget. I put my fate, Greta, in your hands.

Though I should do much more. I cry, I cry

out with you. I pray the light we pass from eye

to eye can still slice through this will to die.

—from Poets Respond

September 22, 2019

Rimas Uzgiris: “This poem was written in response to Greta Thunberg’s UN speech, though even more, one might say, it was triggered by the mocking response to it (and her) by all too many people. In particular, there were some (too many) in the Lithuanian literary community who mocked her. I had originally planned to write a blank verse poem to submit to a metrical poetry contest, but my disgust at what was happening in the wake of her speech caused my thoughts to always circle back to this theme.” (web)