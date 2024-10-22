“Birthday” by Patricia Smith

Patricia Smith

BIRTHDAY

On this bed of chilled steel, I am the morning’s work,

your project after coffee and, oh yes, some woman’s son.

Whistling to break the ice in the room, you hold

most of my head in your hands. Your shaping fingers

gently adjust an ear, probe a hollow eye socket,

flick chips of dried blood away from a blown-open

hairline. No one but you and I hear as you inhale

and, without exhaling, whisper the name I once had.

Grimacing, edging slowly toward overwhelm,

you clutch the photo, glancing from the grinning grad

to the exploded boy. Now the only sound in the room

is the flat hiss of the blade as you whittle a dim smile,

free fluid from my blue mouth. You reach into your bag

and pull out a nose, a sliver of chin, a ragged scalp,

and see them as just that—a shard of skin, that scalp.

You touch with the stark slowness of a lover, but you

don’t cry out from that lover’s deep bone. Just how

did you die your soul enough to be this temporary god,

stitching conjured light into the cave of my chest?

My mother sat across from you, tangled her hands

and re-scripted my days, wailing that the bullet

was meant for someone else, not me, not me, no,

not me, and would you please make him the way he was,

as close as you can to not dead, not dead, not gone,

and you said yes. You promised she’d be able to gaze

upon me and say, with that liquid hope in her voice,

He looks like he’s sleeping. She’s the reason you carve

and paste and snip with such focus, why you snap

my bones only to reset them, why you drag a comb

through the

I can’t hear her voice anymore.

I can’t hear the bullet slicing the night toward me.

I can’t hear anything now but you,

whistling your perk past numb ritual,

stopping now and again to behold your gift

to the woman who first told you my name,

just before she handed you a picture

and begged you please, as best you can, My baby.

—from Rattle #32, Summer 2009

2009 Rattle Poetry Prize Honorable Mention

__________

Patricia Smith: “I was living in Chicago and found out about a poetry festival in a blues club on a winter afternoon. It was just going to be continuous poetry, five hours. It was the first event in a series called Neutral Turf, which was supposed to bring street poets and academic poets together. And I thought, I’ll get some friends together and we’ll go laugh at the poets. We’ll sit in the back, we’ll heckle, it’ll be great. But when I got there, I was amazed to find this huge literary community in Chicago I knew nothing about. The poetry I heard that day was immediate and accessible. People were getting up and reading about things that everyone was talking about. Gwendolyn Brooks was there, just sitting and waiting her turn like everyone else. There were high school students. And every once in a while a name poet would get up. Gwen got up and did her poetry, then sat back down and stayed for a long time. And I just wanted to know—who are these people? Why is this so important to them? Why had they chosen to be here as opposed to the 8 million other places they could have been in Chicago?” (web)

133 SHARES Facebook Twitter