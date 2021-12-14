Devon Balwit

BIRDS AREN’T REAL ABECEDARIAN

Admit it. There’s always one outside your window

bobbing on a wire, wearing one, broadcasting back to

Central Command: You in the coffeeshop

dissing POTUS while a crow dithers by the dumpster,

evanescing as soon as you emerge. A cloud of

finches follows as you stroll with a friend

griping at the grim state of the union. Or those geese

hovering in the park at the BLM protests, hashtag #

inching closer, faking a grab at some

Jack in the Box scraps while measuring jawlines beneath

knit balaclavas, stooges of the kakistocracy.

Lilliputian hummingbirds locking in on your subletters,

making note of who and how many enter and leave.

Note the ridiculous number of robins next time,

one under every tree, openly

provoking with that repetitive peeping.

Question the downward judder of the flicker—QED,

radio equipment is heavy. There you have it,

spies to a one. Even the peacocks, how they seduce you

to scrutinize, to lean in close to the iridescence,

unaware of the pupils measuring your own.

Very clever, I say. And look at the vast supportive armature, the

ways they mask artifice—David Attenborough, posh in the water,

XXL t-shirts of the “national bird,” Audubon “birder’s” Xing off examples.

You don’t want to be a sap, do you, filling feeders while the Feds

zero-in on your whereabouts, readying to zap your whole cul-de-sac?

—from Poets Respond

December 14, 2021

__________

Devon Balwit: “My head whipped around the first time a saw a Birds Aren’t Real bumper-sticker. I appreciate Peter McIndoe’s intricate and playful attempts to call attention to conspiracy theories.” (web)

