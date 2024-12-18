“Bird in a Forest” by Scott Withiam

Scott Withiam

BIRD IN A FOREST

The first time my father struck my mother,

I didn’t see it happen, but heard a sound

I could only equate with one potato picked

then thrown to a harvested pile of them.

And then I saw the place my mother had been

standing, in the same place another time,

near the kitchen stove, while cooking breakfast

for the whole family, and her housecoat caught

fire, though then, more a whoosh, in which

those tiny terrycloth loops snapped

like pine needles igniting one to another

at breakneck speed. My father grabbed

the porcelain baking dish soaking in the sink,

and doused the fire, at the same time screaming,

“Your own damn fault. You’re not

paying attention!” as in, after the fire

extinguished, the soaked black smudge

on her housecoat was a destroyed forest.

And the trees still sighing hidden

in both parents saying, “That could have been

so much worse.” Later, I came back

to my mother’s new satin pink housecoat,

the rustle of it, as it fell from her

knocked out of it, as hearing then spotting

a bird in that forest as a sign of life

returning, not her scrambling back

into the housecoat and off the floor

faster than any flame, but her

as the loose string found and flown

into the living room, feathered

into the nest of my father’s leather

recliner. That’s because I had gone to her

there, kept calling “Mom!” “Mother?”

but she didn’t move, stared silent

for a long time, as if somebody

seated, growing more and more

comfortable before a fire,

though able, finally, to call back,

“I don’t want you here, ever.”

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

Scott Withiam: “I wish this was one of those poems about which I could say, ‘It wrote itself.’ That would nicely distance me from any uncomfortable personal associations with the incidents portrayed in the poem, and with poems I write that I am often too quick to judge as self-absorbed therapy poems and then drop before finishing. I long knew, however, that my father had struck my mother more than once, and increasingly disturbing, the longer this remained buried the incidents turned insignificant, minor. Too much of that (increasingly disturbing, the longer this remained buried the incidents turned insignificant, minor) going on these days. The imagery poured out as soon as I went back to that childhood kitchen, but it, and the various scenes found in the poem, came out disjointed. Much like the feeling after trauma or reasoning with trauma or the nature of any recovery, at any level, I soon thought, ‘so maybe use that in the poem.’ The images, meanwhile, felt alive with possible meanings or directions and seemed to, in subsequent drafts, begin to fit within shifts, or sometimes both shift and image worked together, heightened each other. Those are the highlights of how this poem seemed to come together, and that description may sound as confusing as the poem started out. Anyway, finished, I thought the poem came close in its portrayal of the confused sense of a helpless witness and the hidden magnitude of destruction to ourselves and others.”

