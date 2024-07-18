“Bigger Than Us” by Emily Walker

Image: “Terry’s Keys” by Kim Beckham. “Bigger Than Us” was written by Emily Walker for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Emily Walker

BIGGER THAN US

we ran out shrieking

leaving our mark as

footprints in the sand

only stopping to

plant our keys on the fence

like a flag on the moon

terry, her short hair,

her red face,

said we owned the beach

and we could’ve

but the black-backed gulls

who mimicked our screeches,

they were thieves

the dunes were our country

the waves, our closest friends

the sun burnt us in continents

drawing maps on our backs and

painting our hair with streaks

of light, of day, of promise.

stay forever, we swore and

locked our pinkies till they bled

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2024, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Kim Beckham: “‘We ran out shrieking.’ I really like that the poet created characters and a world to fit the scene. They truly captured all of the senses in the images, sounds, and heat of Terry’s day at the beach. It felt really tight with the perfect image to punctuate the ending. Pinky swear!”

