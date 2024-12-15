“Big Head” by Stuart Watson

Stuart Watson

BIG HEAD

They carried the big head

through the streets, detached

from its neck and its body

but spilling all its evil

everywhere they carried it,

puddles for the people

to splash their happy feet, its jaw

flopping open as they adjusted

the angle of the big head

and its weight, the tongue

lolling out (what tongues do)

and then retracting between

teeth stained brown by too much

smoking or lack of scrubbing

with Ajax like the bottom

of the toilet bowl, people

growing tired of putting up

with the big head one more

second, and falling away

and new people joining

the people working so hard

to keep the big head up above

their own heads, to keep it

where other people could see

what a truly big head it was

and how it was no longer

attached to heart and lungs

and any of the many cruelties

that lived inside what it was.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Stuart Watson: “This poem was inspired by the image of joyous citizens of Damascus carrying the severed sculptural head of what I assume was once part of a statue of Bashar al-Assad. Nothing in all the coverage captured for me the essence of the story.”

