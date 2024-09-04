“Being Trans” by Francisco Castro Videla

Francisco Castro Videla

BEING TRANS

the lady asked me what it meant

and for some reason i told her we were refugees from Transnitria

a small republic surrounded by very large and powerful states

a republic so small that it can only be spotted on a map with a magnifying glass

that sometimes we weren’t even on the map

that there was a debate about our recognition in many parliaments and organizations

that no one really wanted us

that we were an uncomfortable thing

that our borders were always in dispute

that we were an unresolved issue

that every day someone questioned our status and threw words at us like de facto and juridical and special

that no one would accept our currency

that everyone was suspicious of our passports

that we had no rights

that many of us were killed

that in spite of that we felt as part of a community

that although it’s true we sometimes fought with each other

we had a common tongue

we yearned for the same horizons

we grew by the same rivers and mountains

we were raised under the same harassment and the same difficulties and the same lack

that although all we knew was displacement and rejection we would always sing about our home

that all we wanted was what was best for our people

that our anthem talked about pride and happiness and love and fortitude and peace

that our emblem was a rising sun because our fight was for a future filled with light

anyway

i said that’s what being trans meant

she said that it was both very sad and very beautiful

i said yes

it was

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Francisco Castro Videla: “There is not much to be said, the reason for my writing (I think) necessarily eludes me—but I can only state that words such as ‘Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they shall be satisfied’ (Matthew 5:6) and ‘Verily, God does not look at your shapes or wealth, but he looks at your hearts and actions’ (Muslim, Book 45, Hadith 42) should never be taken lightly.”

