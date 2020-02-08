February 8, 2020

Albert Haley: “After many years of writing short stories and novels and seeing some of them published, I one day woke up and realized I had written my way into poetry. One immediate benefit of divorcing fiction and marrying poetry was that I could stop buying paper by the case at OfficeMax. The greater thing was that I could suddenly say much more. It’s that beautiful paradox built into the form. Though I enjoy autobiographical and even confessional poetry by others (e.g., Jimmy Santiago Baca, Ginger Andrews, Sharon Olds), I find that my poems tend to shy away from being a record of the life I’ve lived. So when it came time for ‘Barcelona’ to want to be written, I started with the fact that, yes, I once sat next to a girl in junior high biology class. That was it. Nothing fleshy happened to us, only to the frogs and pigs we poked and dissected. The poem became a fabrication, which come to think of it is a nice word since it gets at what I value—making new things out of words. And ‘Why Barcelona?’ my wife asked. Well, I’ve never been there; I just like the name.”