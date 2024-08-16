“Baptized” by Danielle Jones

Danielle Jones

BAPTIZED

When he eased me into the river

I was supposed to feel God coming clean in me

but all I could see was the black kitten, scrawny

when its mama went off and left it, flies

in its eyes, and daddy saying the best thing to do

was put it out of its misery, so I named it

Mercy, while he held it under water—his hand

a stone, so big I couldn’t see its struggle,

but could feel it, same way I always feel

the wounded or afraid—soon as I walk in a room,

we’re family—flight of swallows, storm

of fish, bubbles rising from their mouths,

a stream in the water, the kitten’s last breath,

and mine, as he pulls me up—his hand, a hook

between my shoulder blades, and he calls me

by my baptized name, but the drowning in my blood

has already named me something else.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Danielle Jones: “When I found the book—its corner torn, its red cover creased—my sister was gone. I held the poetry anthology because she was no longer there to hold me, tell stories, or sing me to sleep. I gobbled up the words left behind (not much else for a child to eat in that house of grief). I dined on Dickinson, Cummings, Dunn, Sexton and Orr, Frost, Clifton, Rich, Keats. Their poems filled the bowl inside me.”

