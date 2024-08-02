“At the Reception” by Bob Hicok

Bob Hicok

AT THE RECEPTION

Everyone else had gone to dance

around a man and woman lifted on chairs,

into the sky of the future of their love,

when he pushed away his plate, rolled up

his white sleeve, showed me the number

on his arm and rubbed it

as if asking it to grant him

three wishes. I imagine

he would have been tempted in the camp

to mourn all of the ashes

the wind carried on its shoulders

across Poland, not knowing which

were his mother, father, sister,

had he not been so busy

dying of hunger. I wanted to listen

to the locomotive of his heart,

to go to sleep on the pillow

of his breath, and should have kissed him

on the lips like a lover

of life, or at least pulled a rose

out of my ear to show him the magic

of his survival had endured.

But I think he would have said

it wasn’t magic, it was luck,

that evil was so busy back then

it couldn’t get around to all the Jews,

no matter how hard it tried.

As I watched him shuffle away, I wondered

what normal was for him, for anyone

who’d seen human beings

become bored with cruelty

in that factory of death. Later

I saw him dancing with his cane

since he couldn’t dance with the ashes

of his wife. He’d shown me her picture.

She looked the way most people

look in photos. Plain. Happy. Alive.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Bob Hicok: “I like starting poems. After I start a poem, I like getting to the middle, and after the middle, an end seems a good thing to reach. When the end is reached, I like doing everything that isn’t writing poems, until the next day, when my desk is exactly where I left it, though I am a slightly different person than the last time we met.”

