“At the Reception” by Bob Hicok

AT THE RECEPTION

Everyone else had gone to dance 
around a man and woman lifted on chairs, 
into the sky of the future of their love, 
when he pushed away his plate, rolled up 
his white sleeve, showed me the number 
on his arm and rubbed it 
as if asking it to grant him
three wishes. I imagine 
he would have been tempted in the camp 
to mourn all of the ashes 
the wind carried on its shoulders 
across Poland, not knowing which 
were his mother, father, sister, 
had he not been so busy 
dying of hunger. I wanted to listen 
to the locomotive of his heart, 
to go to sleep on the pillow 
of his breath, and should have kissed him 
on the lips like a lover 
of life, or at least pulled a rose 
out of my ear to show him the magic 
of his survival had endured. 
But I think he would have said 
it wasn’t magic, it was luck, 
that evil was so busy back then 
it couldn’t get around to all the Jews, 
no matter how hard it tried. 
As I watched him shuffle away, I wondered
what normal was for him, for anyone 
who’d seen human beings 
become bored with cruelty 
in that factory of death. Later 
I saw him dancing with his cane
since he couldn’t dance with the ashes 
of his wife. He’d shown me her picture. 
She looked the way most people 
look in photos. Plain. Happy. Alive. 
 

from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Bob Hicok: “I like starting poems. After I start a poem, I like getting to the middle, and after the middle, an end seems a good thing to reach. When the end is reached, I like doing everything that isn’t writing poems, until the next day, when my desk is exactly where I left it, though I am a slightly different person than the last time we met.”

