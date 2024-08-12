“At the Dog Track” by Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins

AT THE DOG TRACK

Wednesday and Saturday evenings

were like winter all year round,

the chill air chased cigarette smoke

and stale beer smell across the concrete stands

of White City Stadium,

above the yelps of greyhounds,

the baying of bookies,

the manic twitching of tic-tac men

signaling the odds back to the boss,

the chalkboards chopped and changed,

number three, five to four, four to one the field.

Greyhounds were just numbers,

no “Secretariat,” “Sea Biscuit,” “Phar Lap,”

just dog one, dog two, dog three,

dog four, dog five, dog six.

My job was the lowliest, holding a gateway

between lower stand and upper stand,

my toes freezing in my school shoes,

only punters paying extra allowed through

to the better bar, the better view,

the better toilets, the bigger bets.

The races dully repetitive,

dogs pushed into the backs of boxes,

an electric hare set whirring on its inside rail

tripping the trapdoor as it sped past,

the hounds falling for the same old trick,

haring after the uncatchable, inedible lure,

bolting for the inside line,

scrambling around the bends,

kicking up dirt in the straight.

Two futile laps, the photo finish flash,

then scooped up by the handlers,

led back to the under-stand kennels

and who knows what fate for the failures.

I counted the minutes from six until eight,

a tea break, past the kennels, the dog handlers,

the stench of dog piss and shit,

fifteen minutes nursing a chipped white cup of pale tea,

listening to the old lags, fag ash falling

from the corners of their mouths

as they droned on, every other word “fuckin,”

“hotfuckintipmatefuckinnumberfourisasurefuckinthinginthefuckinlast”

The last race at ten, then home,

thirty windswept minutes along the A4

on my Lambretta Li 125,

the one pound fifty in my pocket

barely enough to cover petrol for a week,

and a copy of Charles Buchan’s Football Monthly ,

less if I’d listened to a hot fuckin’ tip.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Mike Hopkins: “I’ve had some terrible jobs in my life, but none more depressing than at the dog track. The first job I ever had was two nights a week, guarding a gate between the lower and upper parts of a stand at the White City Stadium dog track in West London in the ’60s. The stadium has since been demolished. My previous lives include many years as an IT analyst and shorter spells as an up-and-coming slam poet and a teacher of English in Vietnam.” (web)

