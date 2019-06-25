Mehrnoosh Torbatnejad

ASIA

The voice of running water

from the tap’s brass throat

echoing in the empty sink

comes before the azan in Isfahan.

My grandparents who still wake

before dawn to pray on time

take turns interrupting the stream

to wet their foreheads and forearms.

A few days into my visit

and the rustle of this ritual

is my daily alarm, my two eldest

relatives moving softly downstairs.

They tell me often

how they always pray for me;

divine perks I receive

as the first grandchild.

So I bear this gentle way

at this early hour, their ascent

from the sweet temptation of sleep

to say good morning to God.

Their devotion is so unassuming

it isn’t televised, so inside

that I shouldn’t use all these guarded

words here to narrate their wuzu.

From wasu, to wash, to become

beautiful, from âsu, to rise.

Land of the sunrise: Uh-si-yah

is how we say Asia. Why

is western synonymous

with civilized—to start, the sun

began

here.

—from Poets Respond

June 25, 2019

Mehrnoosh Torbatnejad: “As is all too familiar for Iranian-Americans, whenever Iran-U.S. relations escalate and become trending topics, we hold our breaths. Not only do I worry of course for my family members in Iran, but bearing the nonsense that some pundits spew on television and online is insufferable. It’s devastating when warmongers seem to think that American lives are inherently more valuable, and easily dismiss and even encourage the potential loss of Iranian lives. I wrote this poem to offer a tender moment in the ordinary life of an Iranian family, and to take a stance against the belief that anyone’s life is innately superior to another’s by virtue of their nationality.” (web)