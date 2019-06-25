June 25, 2019

Mehrnoosh Torbatnejad: “As is all too familiar for Iranian-Americans, whenever Iran-U.S. relations escalate and become trending topics, we hold our breaths. Not only do I worry of course for my family members in Iran, but bearing the nonsense that some pundits spew on television and online is insufferable. It’s devastating when warmongers seem to think that American lives are inherently more valuable, and easily dismiss and even encourage the potential loss of Iranian lives. I wrote this poem to offer a tender moment in the ordinary life of an Iranian family, and to take a stance against the belief that anyone’s life is innately superior to another’s by virtue of their nationality.” (web)