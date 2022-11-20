“As the World Population Surpasses 8 Billion, I Purposely Misremember a Line from Anne Carson’s Sappho and Hear in Its Utterance the Song of the Humpback Whale” by Dante Di Stefano

Dante Di Stefano

AS THE WORLD POPULATION SURPASSES 8 BILLION, I PURPOSELY MISREMEMBER A LINE FROM ANNE CARSON’S SAPPHO AND HEAR IN ITS UTTERANCE THE SONG OF THE HUMPBACK WHALE

More of us than ever before walk

the Earth at once. All over the globe more

men and women fall in and out of love,

and open windows frame more rain-facing

faces than ever before in the history of

storms. There are more children learning the sad

math of growing up than ever before,

more dead goldfishes flushed down toilets, more

middle schoolers unlearning the bass

guitar, string by string. There are more old men

eating canned peaches beneath olive trees,

more family trees scrawled by red crayon

in the script and meter of ancient seas.

Strikingly beautiful gray-haired women

bow over raised beds of roses with much

more frequency than in any other

era. There are more mothers and more kisses,

more eyelashes fluttering mascara

butterflies, more desires, more hands both slapped

and held, more kids praying beneath covers

in the middle of the night. There’s more tears

by millions of liters, much more despair,

and surprisingly much more stupid hope

to cling to, to flip-kick off the wall of—

more smudged pencil x-es on love letters,

more lipstick traces on coffee cups, more

hips, thighs, breasts, sighs, biceps, collarbones, aches

in the groin, in the knuckles, in the beat

of breeze against branch, of throat against verb,

more to fear, to love, to praise, to sing with—

to thread into the horizon’s pink hem,

to pull from pine needle and leaf alike

this hymn of the planet spinning into us.

—from Poets Respond

November 20, 2022

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “I wrote this after reading an article about the world population surpassing 8 billion.”

