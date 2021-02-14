Partridge Boswell

APHASIA

A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma

nearly a year after being hit by a car, and he has no

knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic

—Reuters

That you can’t talk yet—can only blink and smile

yes and no (both for perhaps)—makes perfect sense.

You’ll find words later, or not, to correct journalists’

and historians’ attempts. For now, what can be said?

The shit hit the fan, the car the child. The world collided

with itself for a while. We were comatose then woke,

tidied up the mess and moved on. Your disbelieving

eyes widen as if to say: Sea shanties? Really? We told

you the water was rough. You’ll just have to trust us.

Overnight, a winding cabooseless train arrived and left

… it’s all the same and for the best. What’s this world

coming to if not change, for good or ill, a keelless rudder

against the waves? You wake at noon to afterthought—

masked family milling about the bed, sensation returning

to your limbs. One day soon, sun will glance the dewy

pitch of your face and a word like joy will come fluttering

out—just wait. No need to force it. The unthinkable takes

time to process and the clocks are still broken. Truth is,

you didn’t miss much, if anything. Another year at home

glued to your phone, arguing over whose turn it is to take

out the trash. Some things are hardly worth forgetting.

Take it slow. Let your body and mind get acquainted

like new and ancient friends who come in from the cold,

sit down for tea, and gaze out the window at something

long lost and familiar to them both—a buried sled or

mitten orphaned from its string, a name perhaps—

emerging through the melting snow.

—from Poets Respond

February 14, 2021

__________

Partridge Boswell: “Slowly, we wake. Has less ever been more, or silence such a din?” (web)



