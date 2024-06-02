“Anti-Aubade” by David Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

ANTI-AUBADE

You shuffle through your waking house as though

the miracle of dawn does not deserve

acknowledgement, as though the way you go

downstairs, through doorways in the dark, and swerve

around the furniture, is nothing more

than habit, as if comfort doesn’t guide

your feet across the heated hardwood floor.

Your stomach turns at stirs of life outside.

You’re bracing for the dread of this new week,

though really you don’t know a dreadful thing.

You scroll through lifting darkness. What you seek

is anybody’s guess. The song you sing

turns out to be appropriated blues,

and genocides are other people’s news.

—from Poets Respond

__________

David Rosenthal: “I write early in the morning, so I tend to write about the dawn a lot. I also get most of my news in the early morning, scrolling through news outlets and social media. Those two elements of my morning routine intersect in this poem.”

